(WFRV) – It’s almost time to start training for the Bellin Women’s Half Marathon. If you need some tips on how to prepare, Bellin has you covered.

Free sessions begin July 10th, Wednesday and Saturday mornings at 6:00 am. Just head over to Bellin Health Titletown, across from Lambeau.

To register for the races, head to bellinwomenshalf.com, prices increase July 1st.