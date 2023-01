(WFRV) – You don’t need to leave the area to take a flight… a flight of margaritas at least!

Local 5 Live gets a look inside a new restaurant in Appleton with tequilas, tacos, an Instagram station, and an around great atmosphere.

The new Tipsy Taco & Tequila Bar is located at 129 S Memorial Drive in Appleton. For special events, follow them on Facebook.

Be sure to check out their sister bar right next door, Sangria’s Mexican Grill.