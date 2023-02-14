(WFRV) – Titletown District is about to transform into a Winter Sports Wonderland and you can join in the fun this weekend.

Local 5 Live stopped by the park with details on their popular Titletown Winter Games.

Details from titletown.com:

Date + Times:

Saturday, Feb. 18: 12-7 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 19: 12-5 p.m.

Location:

Luge – Ariens Hill

Curling – Hy-Vee Plaza

Ice Skating – Hy-Vee Plaza

Biathlon – Football Field

Ski Jump – Football Field

Titletown will transform into a winter sports wonderland on Feb. 18 and 19 for the Titletown Winter Games presented by U.S. Venture. This free event will offer community members the chance to experience the thrill of luge, curling, figure skating, biathlon, ski jumping and cross-country skiing.

Event Notes

Attendees are encouraged to bring bike or ski helmets to wear while participating in all activities. Participants must wear rubber-soled shoes to access the ice for curling. All participants must sign waivers before beginning activities. Waiver can be signed in advance.

COMPLETE WAIVER

Activity Overview

USA Luge will create a special course on Ariens Hill for the Luge Challenge. Participants will compete in four categories (boys, girls, men and women) with a prize awarded to the fastest run in each group. Participants must be at least 9 years old and are encouraged to bring bike or ski helmets. Please note: To accommodate the luge course, Ariens Hill will be closed for tubing during the Titletown Winter Games.



USA Curling will utilize a portion of the Hy-Vee Plaza skating to create an instructional course for participants to learn how to curl. This event will also be open to participants using wheelchairs. Participants must wear rubber-soled shoes or snow boots to access the ice for curling. Please note: Skating will remain open to the public at the normal hours of operation and admission rates will apply throughout the weekend.

US Biathlon and US Ski & Snowboard will host an interactive biathlon experience for the public to try the winter sport that combines cross-country skiing and marksmanship. The event will use eye-safe “infrared rifles” to accurately simulate marksmanship and cross-country ski equipment will be available. This event will also be open to participants using wheelchairs.

USA Nordic Sports will create a mini ski jump out of snow or utilize a ski jump simulator. Participants will learn the fundamentals of the four parts of a ski jump and be able to go safely through the air under the guidance of elite coaches, former Olympians and local club leaders. All ages are welcome. Skis and helmets will be provided.

US Figure Skating will offer free ice skating lessons to skaters of all ages and skill levels through Learn to Skate USA. Each session includes a 30-minute group lesson followed by practice time and a group photo.

Titletown and U.S. Venture will also welcome special guests for the event which so far include: three-time Olympian and 1998 Olympic silver medalist Gordy Sheer; two-time Olympian Bethany Bedford, along with staff and Wisconsin-based Junior National Team athletes from USA Luge. Team USA Curling members from Team Bear, 2018 Junior National Champions & 2023 Womens National Bronze medalists, Allison Howell, Madison Bear, and Annmarie Dubberstein.

EVENT MAP

Please note tubing on Ariens Hill will be closed Friday, Feb. 17 – Sunday, Feb. 19 for the event. Skating on Hy-Vee Plaza will adjust to its hours to that of the games + all winter programs will be cancelled on Saturday, Feb. 18 + Sunday, Feb. 19!

Volunteers needed to assist the sports throughout the weekend: click here to sign-up.