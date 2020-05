(WFRV) – If you’re looking to strike up a good conversation around the dinner table, a great meal may help.

Dave from the Ashwaubenon Bowling Alley spoke with Local 5 Live about their to-go options available.

They are located just off I-41 at 2929 Allied Street. Check out their menu at ashbowl.com and to place an order at 920-336-0400.