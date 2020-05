(WFRV) – Today’s Takeout is known for their outdoor dining, right on the water and you can still take advantage of the view.

Kris Larson from Becket’s in Oshkosh spoke with Local 5 Live about how you can still enjoy this local restaurant with delivery or take out.

Becket’s is located at 2 Jackson Street in Oshkosh. Check out their menu at becketsrestaurant.com. To place an order, call 920-230-3333.