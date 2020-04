(WFRV) – Today’s Takeout features local restaurant in Greenleaf.

D & G Restaurant has a great weekday lunch special, mix and match four sandwiches and fries for $20. Choices are hamburger, grilled ham and cheese, or grilled cheese.

Place your order at 920-864-7850. They are located at the roundabout in Greenleaf, 6794 State Hwy. 57. They take orders daily from 7 am – 2 pm.