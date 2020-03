(WFRV) – In Today’s Takeout we support local restaurant, the Grounded Café.

This local café is serving up great coffee, and a full menu of homemade treats, and savory eats.

They are located inside the ADRC at 300 S. Adams in Green Bay and offering pick-up or delivery options.

Check out the menu at groundedcafegb.org and call in your order at 920-448-4303.