(WFRV) – A family-run restaurant is marking a milestone this month – 30 years of serving customers in Door County.

Mike’s Port Pub & Grill is right next to The Innlet Motel on the Lake Michigan side of Door County in historic downtown Jacksonport.

One of the owners, Barb spoke with Local 5 Live to talk about how you can support this local business.

To place an order, call 920-823-2081. Their website is innlet-motel.com.