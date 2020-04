(WFRV) – You can still have a fancy meal for takeout.

Before physical distancing, Producer Dena had a chance to check out Savor Food and Spirits in Kimberly and see why they get such rave reviews.

Savor has a limited, but delicious takeout menu available Monday – Saturday from 4 – 8 pm.

They are located at 700 Shelfhout Lane in Kimberly. Check out the menu at savorwi.com and call 920-423-3883 to place an order. Be sure to follow them on Facebook as well.