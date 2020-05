(WFRV) – Built in 1858, Stone Arch Brewpub was the first brewery in Outagamie County.

Today you can still grab a beer or something to eat. Brewmaster Steve joined Local 5 Live to talk about the latest on the menu.

Stone Arch Brewpub is located at 1004 S. Olde Oneida in Appleton. Check out their menu at stonearchbrewpub.com and call 920-731-3322 to place an order.