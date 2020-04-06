Today’s Takeout: The Abbey Bar in De Pere

(WFRV) – Today’s Takeout features a local landmark since 1974.

The Abbey has a great opportunity for you to support local and pay it forward.

While supplies last, The Abbey is giving out a $20 gift card to customers whose takeout bills total $30 or more. Asking you pay it forward to someone who may not be able to afford to eat out or perhaps as a thank you to those on the front lines like health care workers or first responders. Keep the elderly in mind or someone who is helping others during this time.

To order carry out, call The Abbey at 920-336-7242. They are located at 303 Reid Street in De Pere. Take out and delivery available.

Check out the menu at abbeybar.com.