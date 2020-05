(WFRV) – They are on a mission to bring great food to the community at a great price.

Nora Scray from The Polish Chic-N spoke with Local 5 Live about options available.

The Polish Chic-N Coffee, Gifts and Bistro is located at 1146 Mountain Bay Drive in Pulaski. Check out their menu at chicsndip.com, specials on Facebook, and place at order by calling 920-822-5111.