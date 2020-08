(WFRV) – They’ve been serving lunch and dinner in the Fox Valley for over four decades and we can see why this popular spot is going stronger than ever.

John with The Red Ox Seafood and Steakhouse spoke with Local 5 Live about how you can enjoy the menu in a safe way, including take-out and curbside pickup.

The Red Ox is located at 2318 S. Oneida Street in Appleton. See the full menu at redoxseafoodandsteakhouse.com.