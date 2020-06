(WFRV) – Today we take a walk on the “Wilder’s” Side.

Judy and Terrance from Wilder’s Bistro in Appleton joined Local 5 Live to talk about changes made due to COVID-19.

Curbside pick-up and delivery is available through EatStreet, GrubHub, and Food Dudes.

They are located at 2639 S. Oneida Street in Appleton. Check out the full menu at wildersbistro.com and to place an order, call 920-840-6333.