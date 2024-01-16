(WFRV)- Pulaski and polka go hand-in-hand. The future is looking bright, thanks to Zander’s Music RayMakers.

In this segment, musicians Zander and Helaina Raymakers along with “Momager” Amber Raymakers discuss how this band got started and their upcoming performances.

Zander’s Music RayMakers will play at Casimir Pulaski Days on March 9th, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. They will also play on May 5th at IPA Sponsored Pulaski Area Festival of Bands, from noon to 5 p.m.

Join them in June for Birnamwood Polka Days on June 15th, from noon to 3 p.m. They have 2 shows in July. Pulaski Polka Days in the KC building on July 20th, from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. They also have a show on July 27th at Marion Heritage Days from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

In August join them for a performance at the Neighborhood Block Party in Shawano from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. See them on September 2nd at the Shawano County Fair from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

To schedule a booking, call (651) 295-6659.