(WFRV)- Assisted by talented musicians, Copper Box consistently delivers captivating entertainment and musical prowess. They infuse familiar tunes with a unique twist across multiple genres (polka-rock-blues) while showcasing their original compositions at concerts and events.

Copper Box Christmas Party is at the Algoma Club in Oshkosh tonight(12/22), starting at 7 p.m. Admission is free, but donations are appreciated at the door. All donations go to the Oshkosh Humane Society.

Join them again on New Year’s Eve when they perform in Elkhart Lake at The Shore Club. Grab an advance ticket at www.copperboxband.com.

For more Christmas songs, check out their videos on their YouTube: YouTube.com/@CopperBox.

They just released a new Christmas Song: to purchase a copy, head to https://copperboxband.com/single/87897/santa-bring-my-baby-back-to-me.

For more information, head to copperboxband.com.