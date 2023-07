(WFRV)- From high school to the big stage, Too Much Tension plays punk rock covers so well they have won awards.

The Rockonsin contest brings garage bands from around the state to compete. The contest is open to 9th through 12th-grade students. They rocked their way to the top and into our studio for a visit.

For more information or for a booking, head to tmtbandgb.square.site.