Top Dog is looking for the coolest dog in Northeast Wisconsin; Vote today and double your impact

Local 5 Live

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – They’re looking for the coolest dog in Northeast Wisconsin and you can win cash prizes and have a beer named after your dog if your furry friend is named the coolest.

The New Top Dog Contest benefits local shelters and kids and today is match day. Heather and Travis from the Oshkosh Mid-Morning Kiwanis along with special guest Bucky spoke with Local 5 Live about how the voting today makes a big impact.

Local voting is underway, so vote for your favorite until October 9. Then October 10 – 16 is the Championship Voting period. The winner will be crowned October 16.

Vote and follow along on newtopdog.comFacebook, and Instagram.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Locker Room: Keys to the Game versus Bengals

Locker Room: Behind Enemy Lines

Locker Room: Recapping Sunday's win versus Steelers

Inside Skinny: How Aaron Rodgers changed local hometown business owners lives, donating more than $1 million

Xceptional Athlete: Denmark senior Donovan Short

HS Sports Xtra Highlights: Luxemburg-Casco, Denmark move atop NEC with statement wins