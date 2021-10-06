Top Dog is looking for the coolest dog in Northeast Wisconsin; Vote today and double your impact

(WFRV) – They’re looking for the coolest dog in Northeast Wisconsin and you can win cash prizes and have a beer named after your dog if your furry friend is named the coolest.

The New Top Dog Contest benefits local shelters and kids and today is match day. Heather and Travis from the Oshkosh Mid-Morning Kiwanis along with special guest Bucky spoke with Local 5 Live about how the voting today makes a big impact.

Local voting is underway, so vote for your favorite until October 9. Then October 10 – 16 is the Championship Voting period. The winner will be crowned October 16.

Vote and follow along on newtopdog.com, Facebook, and Instagram.