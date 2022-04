(WFRV) – Since it’s National Public Library week, and specifically today celebrates Library workers day, Local 5 Live spoke to Cassie Payne a Children’s Librarian at the Menasha Library with some of her favorite pics of the month.

Menasha Public Library is located at 440 1st Street in Menasha. Many services are available online at menashalibrary.org, and for the current events and new arrivals, follow them on Facebook.