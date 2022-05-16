(WFRV) – Nothing says summer quite like the sound of real beef sizzling on the grill, and there’s no better time to enjoy a juicy burger!

Real beef burgers present a unique way to help make every bite count.

There’s an unlimited array of options to boost nutrition and flavor in beef burgers by incorporating tasty toppings like fruits, vegetables, and whole grains.

Here are two great recipes from the Wisconsin Beef Council to get you started:

Oktoberfest Burgers: https://www.beeftips.com/recipes/recipe/5749/oktoberfest-beef-burgers

Old South Burgers with Peach Compote: https://www.beeftips.com/recipes/recipe/6081/old-south-burgers-with-peach-compote