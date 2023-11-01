(WFRV)- Travel the world with your taste buds without leaving the lakeshore with the Roncalli International Food Fair.

This event has international foods, cash raffles, auctions, and more.

The Roncalli International Food Fair is on Saturday, November 4th, starting at 5 p.m. Entry to the event is free. All food is purchased using a punch card.

Full Event Schedule:

5 p.m. Doors open

7 p.m. Oral Auction

8 p.m. Ticket to Cash raffle drawing and Happy Hour Hauler raffle drawing

8:30 p.m. Gift Collection sales end

8:45 p.m. Gift Collections closes

9 p.m. Gift Collections winners announced

9:20 p.m. Tabletops, Trees, Wreaths & More! closes

9:30 p.m. Roncalli HeART Originals closes

All times are approximate depending on the ending of the Oral Auction.

For more information, click on this link.