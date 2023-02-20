(WFRV) – Today, in Local 5 Live’s Fox Cities Chamber Update, we’re talking equity, diversity, and inclusion.

Those are the topics of the State’s leading conference and it’s coming to the area. Chamber President and CEO Becky Bartoszek stopped by Local 5 Live along with Kathi Seifert, Co-Chair of the Wisconsin Toward One Conference with more on the goals of Toward One, plus why caring about these issues is good for business.

The Toward One Wisconsin Conference is April 25 and 26 at the Hilton Appleton Paper Valley. There are virtual options available. For more information, including registration, visit inclusivity-wi.org.

Wherever you are on your Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI) journey, there’s something for you at Toward One Wisconsin 2023. Whether you’re just starting and overwhelmed, or you’re a leading advocate in your community, this conference will provide best practices, insights and implementation tools to help you take the next steps.

