(WFRV) – They spend every day on duty protecting our country, but on Christmas Eve, the men and women at the North American Aerospace Defense Command – or NORAD, have an added duty that’s very special to kids around the world.

Local 5 Live speaks with Stacy Knott with how you can track Santa this Christmas Eve.

This Friday, track Santa’s movements at noradsanta.org. There’s also an app, just search NORAD Tracks Santa Claus in your app store.