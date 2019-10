(WFRV) – Trail of Terror is Wisconsin’s longest outdoor guided haunted trail and they’ll have you screamin’ for a reason.

There’s three more chances to see the popular Trail of Terror in Oconto, October 18th, 19th, and 25th, weather permitting. Hours are 7 – 11 pm. They are located at 4295 County Road J.

Recommended age is 11 and up. Individual tickets are $15

For more details, head to trailofterrorwi.org.