(WFRV) – Training is underway for the Bellin Women’s Half and the Pink Pumpkin 5K.

Both are coming up on October 5th and Bellin has joined forces with the YWCA for some training opportunities.

Training is Wednesdays, August 7 – September 25th (no class Aug. 28) at 3:30 pm and 6:30 pm at the YWCA of Greater Green Bay on Madison Street.

For more training information, head here.

The Bellin Women’s Half and the Pink Pumpkin 5K are Sunday, October 5th at 8 am. To register, click here.