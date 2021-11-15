Trans-Siberian Orchestra contest winner

(WFRV) – The bring-the-whole-family rock holiday tradition continues…Trans-Siberian Orchestra is BACK live and in-person! Their tours have become a must-see during the holidays and this year they are celebrating 25 years with the show, Christmas Eve & Other Stories.

This morning Local 5 Live gave contest winner Kathy Niquette a new Victrola Revolution GO, the world’s first portable, rechargeable, Bluetooth® record player!

Kathy also won a copy of Christmas Eve & Other Stories on vinyl and a 4-pack of tickets to see Trans-Siberian Orchestra live at The Resch Center on November 17th.

You can still take part in this popular show, get your tickets at trans-siberian.com.

