(WFRV) – For many families, it’s a rock-solid holiday tradition and Trans-Siberian Orchestra is back live and in person.

Local 5 Live spoke with some of the artists of the popular show – this year they’re celebrating 25 with the show, “Christmas Eve and Other Stories”.

You can see the show live at the Resch Center in Green Bay. There’s two shows on November 17, one at 4:00 pm and another at 8:00 pm.

Tickets are available now at trans-siberian.com.