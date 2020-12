(WFRV) – Music from the Trans-Siberian Orchestra’s ‘Christmas Eve and Other Stories’ is a popular holiday event.

Local 5 Live Producer, Dena Holtz spoke with guitarist and musical director, Al Pitrelli to find out how you can still enjoy this spectacular show, right from home.

The Trans-Siberian Orchestra’s ‘Christmas Eve and Other Stories’ is streaming live on December 18 starting at 8 pm Eastern/7 pm Central. Purchase ticket at tsolivestream.com.