(WFRV)- Trans-Siberian Orchestra is coming to the Resch Complex on November 15th at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

The multi-platinum rock group unveiled the exciting details of their highly anticipated 2023 winter tour, titled “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve – the Best of TSO & More.”

This year’s tour promises a new and larger presentation of the beloved holiday tradition, “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve,” which has captured the hearts of multiple generations.

Gates for the shows open an hour and a half before the start of the concert.

For more information, head to reschcomplex.com.