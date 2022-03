(WFRV) – It all started to help a close friend heal, now loyal customers turn to Olivu 426 for fresh, high-quality products that are hand poured by staff.

Owner, Caitlin Brotz visited Local 5 Live with a closer look at their custom line and how you can add your own scents to the unscented products.

Olivu 426 is located at 502 N. 8th Street in Sheboygan. Shop online at olivu426.com.