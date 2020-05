(WFRV) – The Dough Shoppe was the first edible cookie dough shop in the State and they are continuing their innovation into new products.

Katelyn joined Local 5 Live to talk about the latest specials and how you can shop.

They are located at 844 Willard Drive in Green Bay – near Bay Park Square mall. To see the full menu, head to thedoughshoppe.com and check out Facebook for flavors and deals.