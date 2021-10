(WFRV) – It’s a dental condition that affects more than 70% of adults in the US. Most don’t know because it’s a slow, painless process but when it comes to periodontal disease, Dr. Craig Janssen uses advanced techniques to make recovery from treatment easier on the patient.

Janssen Dental Clinic is located at 2649 Development Drive in Bellevue. Reach them at 920-983-8383, online at janssendentalclinic.com.