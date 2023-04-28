(WFRV) – It is the viral recipe of the moment. People are making ice cream using cottage cheese for a protein-packed treat.

Chef Ace Champion did some experimenting and came up with a few great flavors.

Caribbean Mango & Pineapple Cottage Cream

Ingredients

1 ½ frozen mango chunks

1 ½ cup pineapple chunks

2 cup cottage cheese, fat level of choice

2 tablespoon maple syrup

2 teaspoons vanilla

2-3 basil leaf, or mint (optional)

Directions:

1. Combine frozen fruit in a food processor or high-speed blender and process until the mixture resembles a thick puree.

2. Add the cottage cheese, maple syrup and herbs (if using) and continue to puree until the mixture is thick and smooth.

3. For soft-serve-style ice cream, serve immediately with an additional fresh herbs, if desired.

4. The ice cream can be frozen into a loaf pan for hard-scoop ice cream or frozen into molds for popsicles.

Note. For scoopable ice cream, allow loaf pan to thaw in the refrigerator for 2 hours or room temperature for 10 to 15 minutes before serving.

Tip/Note:

If you’d like to learn how to cook with Ace, check out https://www.chefchampion.com/