(WFRV) – Today’s Trendy Tuesday features an all-washable vegan leather jacket in another trend – the color of Olive.

It’s on sale at $69.99 plus 20% off, bringing it down to $55.99. Sizes and quantities are limited.

Shop local, either in store at Furs and Clothing of Distinction, located at 207 N. Washington Street in downtown Green Bay. Follow them on Facebook as well.