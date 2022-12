(WFRV) – Instead of Trendy Tuesday, this week is all about the sparkle.

Ring in the New Year with this super soft, sparkle top and vegan leather pants for a comfortable, yet shining look.

The top is on sale for only $49.99, the pants for $79.99 at Furs and Clothing of Distinction.

Shop local, either in store at Furs and Clothing of Distinction, located at 207 N. Washington Street in downtown Green Bay. Follow them on Facebook as well.