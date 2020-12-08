Trendy Tuesday: Bring on the bling for the holidays

Trendy Tuesday

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – Today’s Trendy Tuesday brings us bling for the holidays.

This cozy yet elegant look for the holidays and beyond is perfect when your outfits needs a little pick me up.

This year, at Furs and Clothing of Distinction there are more preseason sales than ever so remember to shop small and support your local businesses.

Shop local, either in store, curbside pick-up, or through shipping at Furs and Clothing of Distinction, located at 207 N. Washington Street in downtown Green Bay. Follow them on Facebook as well.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Bay Port girls earn first win against FRCC rival Pulaski

High School Sports Xtra: Kuchta Era begins at Seymour

High School Sports Xtra: Local 5 Top 5, feel-good comeback

High School Sports Xtra: Winter sports start off strong

Green Bay men fall on 2 OT buzzer-beater in home opener

High School Hoops: Freedom boys take control of NEC, De Pere girls dominate