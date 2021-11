(WFRV) – This Trendy Tuesday – the snow has us thinking cozy clothing.

Nothing says cuddle up like a buffalo plaid quarter zip sherpa.

Find this and all things soft and cozy at Furs and Clothing of Distinction.

You can find Furs and Clothing of Distinction on North Washington Street in Downtown Green Bay. Give them a call at 920-433-9916 or find them on Facebook.