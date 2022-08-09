(WFRV) – The first Packers preseason game is upon us so it’s time to get your apparel.

While, today’s Trendy Tuesday is not strictly for the Packers, gold is very on trend. This top has a beautiful zip detail at the neck making it suitable for many occasions. It’s also available in grey and maroon in sizes S-XXL.

Shop local, either in store, curbside pick-up, or through shipping at Furs and Clothing of Distinction, located at 207 N. Washington Street in downtown Green Bay. Follow them on Facebook as well.