(WFRV) – It’s still sweater weather and this Trendy Tuesday the focus in on a light-weight spring cardigan.

Wear it with something heavier underneath for now and then switch it out for Spring with a fun tank. It’s available in Sand and Black in a variety of sizes.

Shop local, either in store at Furs and Clothing of Distinction, located at 207 N. Washington Street in downtown Green Bay. Follow them on Facebook as well.