(WFRV) – A hoodie is always a great go-to in your wardrobe this time of year and this floral front with a kangaroo pocket is light weight which makes it perfect for layering.

It’s part of a sale now at only $34.99, it runs in sizes S – L at Furs and Clothing of Distinction.

Shop local, either in store, curbside pick-up, or through shipping at Furs and Clothing of Distinction, located at 207 N. Washington Street in downtown Green Bay. Follow them on Facebook as well.