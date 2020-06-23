Trendy Tuesday: Patriotic Vest

(WFRV) – Be the star of your own show with this patriotic vest.
It’s available in Small – XL.
Find this and more at Furs and Clothing of Distinction, located at 207 N. Washington Street in downtown Green Bay. Follow them on Facebook as well.
by: Dena HoltzPosted: / Updated:
(WFRV) – Be the star of your own show with this patriotic vest.
It’s available in Small – XL.
Find this and more at Furs and Clothing of Distinction, located at 207 N. Washington Street in downtown Green Bay. Follow them on Facebook as well.