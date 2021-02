(WFRV) – Today’s Trendy Tuesday has us thinking Spring!

This beautiful one size fits all pullover mesh top is available in three color variations and at just $32.99, is a perfect addition to your wardrobe.

Shop local, either in store, curbside pick-up, or through shipping at Furs and Clothing of Distinction, located at 207 N. Washington Street in downtown Green Bay. Follow them on Facebook as well.