(WFRV) – Today’s Trendy Tuesday brings us the brightness of Spring!

Pair this sleeveless tunic with a bright yellow like this or darker color to carry you right through the end of Winter.

Later, wear it sleeveless for summer, a true year-round piece, from Furs and Clothing of Distinction, Downtown Green Bay.

