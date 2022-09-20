(WFRV)- Vests are the best friend right now since they are very versatile as well as very flattering on any figure.

Long or short, find a vest to suit you needs and stop in at Furs and Clothing of Distinction for styling tips on how to wear a vest.

From casual, to office, to a bit more dressy, a vest can do it all.

Today in Trendy Tuesday, the vest that Lisa is wearing is more structured and gives a classic look.

Shop Furs and Clothing of Distinction at 207 North Washington Street in Green Bay and follow them on Facebook: @wewillmakeyoulookfabulous.