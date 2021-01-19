Trendy Tuesday: Winter clearance deals at Furs & Clothing of Distinction

Trendy Tuesday

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – Although it may technically be considered an outerwear jacket, today’s Trendy Tuesday feature can also be worn indoors to keep you warm and cozy.

Furs & Clothing of Distinction is having their annual winter clearance sale, this jacket was originally $169, on clearance for just $30. Available in Royal Purple and Royal Blue.

Shop local, either in store, curbside pick-up, or through shipping at Furs and Clothing of Distinction, located at 207 N. Washington Street in downtown Green Bay. Follow them on Facebook as well.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Kewaunee girls take commanding lead in Packerland, Notre Dame cruises past Bay Port

High School Sports Xtra: Notre Dame rolls in Game of the Week; Ashwaubenon pulls big upset

High School Sports Xtra: Local 5 Top 5 Plays, Ashwaubenon Team of the Week

High School Sports Xtra: Dorn breaks Seymour boys record

High School Hoops: Ashwaubenon upsets De Pere, favorites hold court in NEC

Dorn becomes Seymour boy's all-time leading scorer, St. Mary Catholic & Lourdes Academy cruise