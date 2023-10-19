(WFRV)- Walk the Trick or Treat trail at the Resch Center with the Green Bay Gamblers. It is just one activity during a weekend packed full of bonuses for hockey fans.

In this segment, Terry Charles from the Green Bay Gamblers and Andy Wilson from Fox Communities Credit Union discuss how buying a ticket to the Saturday Gamblers Hockey game can help your sweet tooth while also offering aid to local women.

Remaining home Schedule:

October 20th-Fargo Force – 7:05 p.m.- College Night

October 21st-Fargo Force – 6:05 p.m.- Family Night, We Gotcha’ Girl, Skate with, tick or treat trail

November 10th-Lincoln Stars – 7:05 p.m.- Bud Night

November 11th-Lincoln Stars – 6:05 p.m.- Family Night, Military

November 18th-Madison Capitols – 6:05 p.m.- No Promotion yet

November 22nd-Madison Capitols – 7:05 p.m.- Bud Light Night, Skate with

December 8th-Chicago Steel – 7:05 p.m.- Bud Night

December 16th-Dubuque Fighting Saints – 6:05 p.m.- Family Night

December 29th- USA Hockey – 7:05 p.m.- Princess/Superhero Night

December 30th- USA Hockey – 6:05 p.m.- Heavy Metal, Miller Lite Night, New Year’s Eve, Post-game concert

January 5th- Cedar Rapid RoughRiders – 7:05 p.m.- Bud Night

January 9th-Chicago Steel – 7:05 p.m.- No promotion yet

January 19th-Youngstown Phantoms – 7:05 p.m.- Jim Beam Night

January 20th- Youngstown Phantoms -6:06 p.m.- Bud Night

January 21st-Youngstown Phantoms -3:05 p.m.- No promotion yet

January 26th-Sioux City Musketeers -7:05 p.m.- Coors Light Night

January 27th-Sioux City Musketeers -7:05 p.m.- Family Night, Teachers dash for cash, skate with

February 3rd-Madison Capitols -6:05 p.m.- Teddy Bear Toss

February 23rd-Muskegon Lumberjacks -7:05 p.m.- Captain Morgan Night

February 24th-Muskegon Lumberjacks – 6:05 p.m.- Bud Night, Weiner Dog Race

February 25th-Muskegon Lumberjacks – 3:05 p.m.- Boys and Girls Club Day

March 1st-Chicago Steel – 7:05 p.m.- Bud Night, Mental Health Night, Giveaway Night

March 15th- Des Moines Buccaneers – 7:05 p.m.- Jameson Special, Giveaway Night

March 16th-Waterloo Black Hawks – 6:05 p.m.- Family Night, Happy Potter Night, Skate with

March 22nd-USA Hockey – 7:05 p.m.- Bud Night

March 24th-Cedar Rapid RoughRiders – 3:05 p.m.- No Promotion yet

March 29th-Chicago Steel – 7:05 p.m.- Bud Night

March 30th-Chicago Steel – 6:05 p.m.- Family Night

April 13th-Madison Capitols – 6;05 p.m.- Family Night, Police and Fire Department, Skate with

For more information, head to gamblershockey.com.