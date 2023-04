APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Attorney Justin Randall joined the show today to talk about the difference between Trusts and Wills and how Hooper Law Office can help you decide the best plan of action.

If you’d like to learn about it in person, be sure to attend their next no-cost seminar. It’s April 12 at the Culver Family Welcome Center in Oshkosh.

You can attend at either 2:00 pm or 6:00 pm. While no-cost, please register at www.estateplanninglive.com or by calling (920) 993-0990.