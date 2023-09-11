(WFRV)- The Red Barn Corn Maze is the perfect place to be this fall.

Enjoy their 7-acre corn maze along with fun activities like Apple slingshot, Scavenger hunt, Corn hole, Bowling, Rubber Duck Races, and more.

The Day Maze is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and noon to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

Get spooked by their Haunted Maze. This scary event will begin on October 6th. Tickets cost $15.00 at the gate.

The Red Barn Corn Maze is located at 7125 County Road J in Forestville.

For more information, head to redbarnmaze.com.