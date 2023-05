(WFRV) – If you have tubs of old tapes, slides, and photos in storage, Fallen Feather Films can help bring you into the digital age.

The company can convert those old formats to DVD or flash drives.

The process happens in Green Bay, so your memories are never shipped out of state.

The owners pride themselves on helping people declutter while preserving memories.

This makes a great gift for mom. Learn more at https://fallenfeatherfilms.com/