(WFRV) – Are you ready for some football? An old-school video game tournament is back in Green Bay for a great cause. Tundra Bowl X is on April 15th at the Watering Hole on Velp Avenue in Howard where dozens of players around the country play “Techmo Super Bowl” in hopes to be crowned champion. This tournament is also a benefit for My Brother’s Keeper, ran by former Green Bay Packer Harry Sydney. For more information, head to tundrabowl.com.